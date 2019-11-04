FCS Coaches Poll

Records Through Nov. 2 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1 2. James Madison 8-1 624 2 3. Weber State 7-2 593 3 4. South Dakota State 7-2 577 5 5. Montana 7-2 532 8 6. Central Arkansas 7-2 505 9 7. Northern Iowa 6-3 491 10 8. Sacramento State 6-3 431 6 9. Princeton 7-0 384 12 10. Furman 6-3 364 13 11. Kennesaw State 7-2 360 4 12. Illinois State 6-3 358 7 13. Dartmouth 7-0 330 14 14. Montana State 6-3 316 15 15. Florida A&M 8-1 255 17 15. N.C. A&T 6-2 255 16 17. CCSU 8-1 209 19 18. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 204 21 19. Villanova 6-3 202 11 20. Monmouth 7-2 144 — 21. Towson 5-4 112 22 22. North Dakota 5-3 111 23 23. Wofford 5-3 108 20 24. Austin Peay 6-3 90 25 25. New Hampshire 5-3 62 —

Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.