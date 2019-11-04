Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
FCS Coaches Poll

November 4, 2019
 
Records Through Nov. 2
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1
2. James Madison 8-1 624 2
3. Weber State 7-2 593 3
4. South Dakota State 7-2 577 5
5. Montana 7-2 532 8
6. Central Arkansas 7-2 505 9
7. Northern Iowa 6-3 491 10
8. Sacramento State 6-3 431 6
9. Princeton 7-0 384 12
10. Furman 6-3 364 13
11. Kennesaw State 7-2 360 4
12. Illinois State 6-3 358 7
13. Dartmouth 7-0 330 14
14. Montana State 6-3 316 15
15. Florida A&M 8-1 255 17
15. N.C. A&T 6-2 255 16
17. CCSU 8-1 209 19
18. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 204 21
19. Villanova 6-3 202 11
20. Monmouth 7-2 144
21. Towson 5-4 112 22
22. North Dakota 5-3 111 23
23. Wofford 5-3 108 20
24. Austin Peay 6-3 90 25
25. New Hampshire 5-3 62

Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.

