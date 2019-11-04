FCS Coaches Poll

|Records Through Nov. 2
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|9-0
|650
|1
|2. James Madison
|8-1
|624
|2
|3. Weber State
|7-2
|593
|3
|4. South Dakota State
|7-2
|577
|5
|5. Montana
|7-2
|532
|8
|6. Central Arkansas
|7-2
|505
|9
|7. Northern Iowa
|6-3
|491
|10
|8. Sacramento State
|6-3
|431
|6
|9. Princeton
|7-0
|384
|12
|10. Furman
|6-3
|364
|13
|11. Kennesaw State
|7-2
|360
|4
|12. Illinois State
|6-3
|358
|7
|13. Dartmouth
|7-0
|330
|14
|14. Montana State
|6-3
|316
|15
|15. Florida A&M
|8-1
|255
|17
|15. N.C. A&T
|6-2
|255
|16
|17. CCSU
|8-1
|209
|19
|18. Southeast Missouri State
|6-3
|204
|21
|19. Villanova
|6-3
|202
|11
|20. Monmouth
|7-2
|144
|—
|21. Towson
|5-4
|112
|22
|22. North Dakota
|5-3
|111
|23
|23. Wofford
|5-3
|108
|20
|24. Austin Peay
|6-3
|90
|25
|25. New Hampshire
|5-3
|62
|—
Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.
