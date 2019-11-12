Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Federer beats Berrettini for first win at ATP Finals

November 12, 2019 10:53 am
 
1 min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer got back on track at the ATP Finals, beating Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Tuesday for his first victory of the round-robin stage.

Federer lost his opening match to Dominic Thiem on Sunday but the six-time champion looked sharper against Berrettini, never dropping his serve and hitting 24 winners.

Federer has failed to reach the semifinals only once in his previous 16 appearances, in 2008, but may still have to beat Novak Djokovic in his final group match on Thursday to advance.

Djokovic, who beat Berrettini on Sunday, faced Thiem in the evening match.

Advertisement

Federer earned the only break point of the first set at 6-5, but the Italian saved it with a forehand volley. In the tiebreaker, Berrettini double-faulted to hand Federer a 5-2 lead and netted a forehand rebound on set point.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Federer broke Berrettini to open the second set, but had to overcome a slight wobble at 4-3. Federer trailed 15-40 in that game and had to save three break points in total before holding with an ace.

He broke again to seal the win when Berrettini netted a forehand.

Berrettini’s slim hopes of advancing would be over if Thiem wins at least a set against Djokovic later.

The Italian is making his first appearance at the season-ending event for the world’s top eight players. But mistakes have hurt him in both matches, as he finished with 27 unforced errors against Federer — only one fewer than against Djokovic.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardmen train Oman sailors aboard USS Normandy

Today in History

1954: Ellis Island closes