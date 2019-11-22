Fight Schedule

Nov. 23

At Liverpool, England, Callum Smith vs. John Ryder, for Smith’s WBA super middleweight title; Craig Glover vs. Chris Billam-Smith, 10, cruiserweights; James Tennyson vs. Craig Evans, 10, lightweights; Anthony Fowler vs. Harry Scarff, 10, super welterweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz, 12, for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title; Leo Santa Cruz vs. Miguel Flores, 12, for the vacant WBA Super World super featherweight title; Brandon Figueroa vs. Julio Ceja, 12, for Figueroa’s WBA World super bantamweight title; Luis Nery vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12, bantamweights; Leduan Barthelemy vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10, super featherweights.

At Fantasy Springs, Indio, Calif., Andrew Cancio vs. Rene Alvarado, 12, for Cancio’s WBA junior lightweight title; Can Xu vs. Manny Robles III, 12, for Can’s WBA featherweight title; Rashidi Ellis vs. Eddie Gomez, 10, welterweights; Baishanbo Nasiyiwula vs. Saul Corral, 10, super lightweights.

Nov. 30

At Monte Carlo, Monaco, Radzhab Butaev vs. Alexander Besputin, 12, for the vacant WBA welterweight title; Zhang Zhilei vs. Sergey Kuzmin, 10, heavyweights; Joe Cordina vs. Enrico Tinoco, 12, for the vacant WBA Continental super featherweight titles; Hughie Fury vs. Pavel Sour, 10 rounds, heavyweights.

Birmingham, England, Sam Bowen vs. Anthony Cacace, 12, for Bowen’s British junior lightweight title; Lerrone Richards vs. Lennox Clarke, 12, for Richards’ Commonwealth and vacant British super middleweight titles; Zolani Tete vs. Johnriel Casimero, 12, for Tete’s WBO bantamweight title; Chris Jenkins vs. Liam Taylor, 12, for Jenkins’ British welterweight title; Sam Maxwell vs. Connor Parker, 10, for Maxwell’s WBO European super lightweight title.

At the Cosmopolitan Hotel, Las Vegas (ESPN), Oscar Valdez vs. Andres Gutierrez, 10, super featherweights; Carl Frampton vs. Tyler McCreay, 10, featherweights; Carlos Adames vs. Patrick Teixeira, 12, super welterweights; Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. William Silva, 10, super lightweights; Adam Lopez vs. Luis Coria, 10, featheweights.

Dec. 7

At Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua, 12, for Ruiz’s IBF/WBA Super World/WBO/IBO heavyweight titles; Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter, 12, heavyweights; Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina, 10, for Hrgovic’s WBC International heavyweight title; Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll, 12, for WBA Inter-Continental super featherweight title.

At Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y. (SHO), Jermall Charlo vs. Dennis Hogan, 12, for Charlo’s WBC middleweight title; Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Matt Korobov, 12, for vacant WBA interim middleweight title; Marlon Tapales vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 12, featherweights; Immanuwel Aleem vs. Ronald Ellis, 10, middleweights; Duke Micah vs. Janiel Rivera, 10, bantamweights.

At Puebla, Mexico, Emanuel Navarrete vs. Francisco Horta, 12, for Navarrete’s WBO super bantamweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Miguel Gonzalez, 12, for Ancajas’ IBF super flyweight title.

Dec. 13

At Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, Calif., Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Brad Solomon, 12, Ortiz’s WBA Gold welterweight title; Alexis Rocha vs. Michael Perez, 10, for Rocha’s WBC Continental Americas welterweight title; Luis Feliciano vs. Herbert Acevedo, 10, for Feliciano’s NABF super lightweight title.

Dec. 14

At Madison Square Garden, New York (ESPN), Terence Crawford vs. Egis Kavaliauskas, 12, for Crawford’s WBO welterweight title; Richard Commey vs. Teofim Lopez, 12, for Commey’s IBF lightweight title; Michael Conlan vs. Valdimir Nikitin, 10, featherweights.

Dec. 20

At Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Daniel Jacobs vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., 12, super middleweights; Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Cristofer Rosales, 12, for vacant WBC World flyweight title; Maurice Hooker vs. Pedro Campa, 10, welterweights.

Dec. 21

At Toyota Arena, Ontario, Calif. (FOX), Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo, 12, for Harrison’s WBC World super welterweight title; Efe Ajagba vs. Iago Kiladze, 10, heavyweights; Efe Ajagba vs. Iago Kiladze, 10, heavyweights.

Dec. 23

At Yokohoma, Japan (ESPN), Ryota Murata vs Steve Butler, 12, for Murata’s WBA World middleweight title; Ken Shiro vs. Felix Alvarado, 12, for Shiro’s WBC and Alvarado’s IBF junior flyweight titles; Moruti Mhtalane vs. Akira Yaegashi, 12, for Mhtalane’s IBF flyweight title.

Dec. 28

At State Farm Arena, Atlanta (SHO), Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa, 12, for the vacant WBA lightweight title; Jean Pascal vs. Badou Jack, 12, for Pascal’s WBA light heavyweight title.

Dec. 31

At Tokyo, Kazuto Ioka vs. Jeyvier Cintron, 12, for Ioka’s WBO super flyweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title.

2020 Jan. 10

At Ocean Resort Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (SHO), Kosei Tanaka vs. Wulan Tuolehazi, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO flyweight title; Shohjahon Ergashev vs. Keith Hunter, 10, super lightweights.

Jan. 11

At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J. (ESPN), Jesse Hart vs Joe Smith Jr., 10, light heavyweights.

At Alamodome, San Antonio, Jaime Munguia vs. Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, 12, middleweights.

Feb. 1

At Haikou, China (ESPN), Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World/WBO super lightweight titles.

