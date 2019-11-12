FIU plays NC State

Florida International (1-1) vs. North Carolina State (1-1)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International and North Carolina State both look to put winning streaks together . Florida International blew out Ave Maria by 42 on Friday. North Carolina State is coming off an 84-65 win over Detroit on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Carolina State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. C.J. Bryce, Braxton Beverly, Devon Daniels, Jericole Hellems and Pat Andree have combined to account for 89 percent of all Wolfpack scoring this season.ACCURATE ANDREWS: Devon Andrews has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

Advertisement

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina State is ranked first among ACC teams with an average of 82.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.