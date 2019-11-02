Flames-Blue Jackets Sum

|Calgary
|1
|1
|1—3
|Columbus
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Calgary, Monahan 3 (Gaudreau, Lindholm), 3:44.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Bennett 3 (Hanifin, Ryan), 8:20.
Third Period_3, Calgary, Tkachuk 7 (Hamonic, Lindholm), 17:21.
Shots on Goal_Calgary 9-10-10_29. Columbus 9-18-16_43.
Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.
Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 7-4-2 (43 shots-43 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 5-5-1 (28-26).
A_15,618 (18,500). T_2:23.
Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.
