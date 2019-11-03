Listen Live Sports

Flames-Capitals Sums

November 3, 2019 9:47 pm
 
Calgary 2 0 0—2
Washington 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Calgary, Mangiapane 3 (Tkachuk), 5:40. 2, Washington, Vrana 7 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 11:01. 3, Washington, Vrana 8, 15:08. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 10 (Kylington, Mangiapane), 19:58. Penalties_None.

Second Period_5, Washington, Vrana 9 (Kempny, Kuznetsov), 15:05. Penalties_Siegenthaler, WSH, (roughing), 9:43; Mangiapane, CGY, (roughing), 9:43.

Third Period_6, Washington, Eller 5 (Wilson), 2:20 (pp). Penalties_Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 0:55; Kuznetsov, WSH, (tripping), 7:39; Quine, CGY, (interference), 15:32; Orlov, WSH, (delay of game), 19:03.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-11-8_27. Washington 10-13-9_32.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Washington 1 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-3-0 (32 shots-28 saves). Washington, Samsonov 5-1-0 (27-25).

A_18,573 (18,277). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Mark Shewchyk.

