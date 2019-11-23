Flames-Flyers Sums

Calgary 0 0 2 0—3 Philadelphia 0 1 1 0—2 Calgary won shootout 1-0.

First Period_None. Penalties_Rinaldo, CGY, (slashing), 8:52; Sanheim, PHI, (delay of game), 15:50; Stone, CGY, (slashing), 19:10.

Second Period_1, Philadelphia, Voracek 5 (Couturier, Sanheim), 13:26. Penalties_Farabee, PHI, (high sticking), 5:06; Stone, CGY, (interference), 16:28.

Third Period_2, Calgary, Mangiapane 5 (Backlund), 1:01. 3, Philadelphia, Hayes 6 (Farabee), 16:14. 4, Calgary, Lindholm 11 (Gaudreau, Andersson), 18:37. Penalties_Konecny, PHI, (delay of game), 8:41.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Calgary 1 (Monahan NG, Tkachuk G), Philadelphia 0 (Farabee NG, Giroux NG, Couturier NG).

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-3-13-3_27. Philadelphia 8-18-9-3_38.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 3; Philadelphia 0 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-7-3 (38 shots-36 saves). Philadelphia, Hart 6-5-3 (27-25).

A_17,198 (19,543). T_2:41.

Referees_Furman South, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Tony Sericolo.

