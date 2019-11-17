Flames-Golden Knights Sum

Calgary 0 0 0—0 Vegas 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 7 (Schmidt, Smith), 10:44.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stastny 6 (Theodore, Schmidt), 9:39.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 8 (Karlsson, Schmidt), 8:13. 4, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Marchessault), 14:25. 5, Vegas, Ma.Stone 9 (Pacioretty), 15:09 (pp). 6, Vegas, Karlsson 8 (McNabb, Schmidt), 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-12-9_34. Vegas 11-13-13_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-5-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 10-5-1 (34-34).

A_18,083 (17,367). Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.