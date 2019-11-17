Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Golden Knights Sum

November 17, 2019 9:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Calgary 0 0 0—0
Vegas 1 1 4—6

First Period_1, Vegas, Karlsson 7 (Schmidt, Smith), 10:44.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stastny 6 (Theodore, Schmidt), 9:39.

Third Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 8 (Karlsson, Schmidt), 8:13. 4, Vegas, Eakin 1 (Marchessault), 14:25. 5, Vegas, Ma.Stone 9 (Pacioretty), 15:09 (pp). 6, Vegas, Karlsson 8 (McNabb, Schmidt), 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 13-12-9_34. Vegas 11-13-13_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Vegas 1 of 3.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Goalies_Calgary, Talbot 1-5-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Vegas, Fleury 10-5-1 (34-34).

A_18,083 (17,367). Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Devin Berg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted