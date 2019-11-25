Flames-Penguins Sum

Calgary 1 1 0 0—2 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 1 (Ryan, Andersson), 7:34. 2, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk 1 (McCann, Kahun), 11:48 (pp).

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Galchenyuk), 7:14. 4, Calgary, Monahan 6 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 15:09 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Kahun, Marino), 4:04.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-9-9-4_34. Pittsburgh 8-13-13-4_38.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-7-4 (38 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-3-0 (34-32).

A_18,437 (18,387). T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

