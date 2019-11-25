Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flames-Penguins Sums

November 25, 2019 10:19 pm
 
< a min read
      
Calgary 1 1 0 0—2
Pittsburgh 1 1 0 1—3

First Period_1, Calgary, Dube 1 (Ryan, Andersson), 7:34. 2, Pittsburgh, Galchenyuk 1 (McCann, Kahun), 11:48 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (delay of game), 9:49.

Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, McCann 9 (Galchenyuk), 7:14. 4, Calgary, Monahan 6 (Tkachuk, Gaudreau), 15:09 (pp). Penalties_Giordano, CGY, (tripping), 0:21; Johnson, PIT, (tripping), 10:15; Trotman, PIT, (tripping), 14:38; Backlund, CGY, (tripping), 16:01.

Third Period_None. Penalties_None.

Overtime_5, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Kahun, Marino), 4:04. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Calgary 12-9-9-4_34. Pittsburgh 8-13-13-4_38.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 3.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-7-4 (38 shots-35 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 4-3-0 (34-32).

A_18,437 (18,387). T_2:36.

Referees_Francis Charron, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn