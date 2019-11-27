Flames-Sabres Sums

Calgary 1 0 1 1—3 Buffalo 0 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Calgary, Brodie 1 (Monahan, Giordano), 17:55. Penalties_Eichel, BUF, (tripping), 12:31.

Second Period_2, Buffalo, Vesey 2 (Asplund), 6:32 (sh). Penalties_Johansson, BUF, (holding), 5:35; Dube, CGY, (holding stick), 18:10.

Third Period_3, Buffalo, Olofsson 9 (Eichel, Reinhart), 1:55. 4, Calgary, Tkachuk 11 (Backlund, Frolik), 4:02. Penalties_Brodie, CGY, (hooking), 8:47.

Overtime_5, Calgary, Lindholm 12 (Tkachuk, Brodie), 1:17. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Calgary 8-8-12-1_29. Buffalo 9-10-16-1_36.

Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_Calgary, Rittich 10-7-4 (35 shots-32 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 5-5-1 (29-26).

T_2:25.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.

