Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fleming scores 37 to lift Maine over Merrimack 84-64

November 6, 2019 9:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Andrew Fleming had 37 points and 10 rebounds as Maine routed Division I newcomer Merrimack 84-64 on Wednesday night.

Fleming hit 13 of 15 foul shots. He added five assists.

Vilgot Larsson had 19 points and five assists for Maine. Sergio El Darwich added 12 points and six assists. Nedeljko Prijovic had 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Jordan Minor had 16 points for the Warriors, playing their first Divison I basketball game. Ziggy Reid added 12 points. Jaleel Lord had 12 points.

Advertisement

Maine matches up against Harvard on the road on Sunday. Merrimack plays Northwestern on the road on Friday.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit