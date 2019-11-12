Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Florida, Arizona State schedule football series for ’28, ’31

November 12, 2019 2:05 pm
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida and Arizona State have agreed to play a home-and-home series beginning in 2028.

The school announced the deal Tuesday. The Gators will make the trip to Tempe, Arizona, in 2028, and the Sun Devils will travel to Gainesville three years later.

It’s the latest step in both schools’ quest to improve non-conference schedules.

The Gators played two teams from the Football Championship Subdivision this season, and their 2020 schedule includes visits from Eastern Washington, South Alabama and New Mexico State.

But athletic director Scott Stricklin has taken a more aggressive approach to future schedules, signing contracts in the past 17 months to face South Florida (2021, ’22, ’25), Utah (2022-23), Miami (2024-25), Colorado (2028-29), Texas (2030-31) and now Arizona State (2028, ’31).

Arizona State has future series scheduled with Oklahoma State (2022-23), Mississippi State (2024-25), Texas A&M (2026-27), LSU (2029-30) and Texas (2032-33).

Florida and Arizona State have never played in football.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

