Florida faces St. Joe’s in Charleston Classic

Florida (2-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-2)

Charleston Classic , TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Saint Joseph’s will meet in the Charleston Classic. Saint Joseph’s lost 85-68 to Loyola of Chicago on Saturday, while Florida fell 62-59 against UConn on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Saint Joseph’s’ Ryan Daly has averaged 19.3 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Lorenzo Edwards has put up 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.5 points and 11 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Andrew Nembhard has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for nine field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Gators. Saint Joseph’s has an assist on 45 of 76 field goals (59.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Florida has assists on 28 of 59 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The opportunistic Saint Joseph’s offense has averaged 77.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Hawks 25th nationally. Florida has operated at a steadier pace and is averaging only 65 possessions per game (ranked 309th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.