Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida to start selling alcohol at men’s basketball games

November 4, 2019 5:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will sell alcohol at men’s basketball games beginning with the team’s season opener against North Florida.

The Gators announced the policy change Monday, following the lead of several other Southeastern Conference schools. The league voted in June to end its long-standing ban on alcohol sales in public sections of stadiums and arenas.

Florida, which called its new policy a “pilot program,” is incorporating conference-wide alcohol management rules that include:

— Alcohol will be sold and dispensed only at designated stationary locations.

Advertisement

— Alcohol will not be sold by vendors within seating areas.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

— An identification check will be required to prevent sales to minors.

— Alcohol sales are limited to beer and wine only.

— Fans, with valid and legal IDs, will be permitted to only buy a maximum of two drinks at a time.

— Alcohol must be dispensed into cups.

— Serving staff will be trained to handle high-risk situations.

— Alcohol sales will stop at the start of the second half.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president