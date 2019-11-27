Flyers-Blue Jackets Sum

Philadelphia 1 2 0—3 Columbus 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Foligno 2 (Bemstrom, Milano), 4:51. 2, Philadelphia, Pitlick 2 (van Riemsdyk, Raffl), 18:38. 3, Columbus, Jones 3 (Bjorkstrand, Nyquist), 19:24.

Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 1 (Hayes, Farabee), 3:19. 5, Philadelphia, Giroux 8 (Provorov, Konecny), 16:35 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 9-8-5_22. Columbus 8-7-15_30.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 5; Columbus 0 of 1.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 6-2-2 (30 shots-28 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 10-8-1 (22-19).

A_14,975 (18,500). T_2:20.

Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Libor Suchanek, Travis Toomey.

