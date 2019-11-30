Flyers-Canadiens Sums

Philadelphia 0 2 1 1—4 Montreal 1 1 1 0—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Armia 9 (Mete), 0:19. Penalties_Myers, PHI, (hooking), 1:18.

Second Period_2, Philadelphia, Lindblom 11 (Voracek, Braun), 7:47. 3, Montreal, Tatar 8 (Danault, Weber), 8:14. 4, Philadelphia, Hayes 8 (Farabee), 8:59. Penalties_Domi, MTL, (roughing), 9:18; Sanheim, PHI, (slashing), 18:34.

Third Period_5, Philadelphia, Konecny 9 (Raffl, Giroux), 1:34. 6, Montreal, Tatar 9 (Petry, Suzuki), 3:16 (pp). Penalties_Provorov, PHI, (tripping), 3:05; Tatar, MTL, (slashing), 8:08.

Overtime_7, Philadelphia, Provorov 6 (Couturier), 0:31. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 7-12-9-1_29. Montreal 9-20-13_42.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Montreal 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 7-2-2 (42 shots-39 saves). Montreal, Kinkaid 1-1-3 (29-25).

A_21,213 (21,288). T_2:31.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O’Rourke. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Matt MacPherson.

