Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Devils Sum

November 1, 2019 10:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 1 1 1 0—4
New Jersey 1 1 1 0—3
Philadelphia won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, New Jersey, Simmonds 1 (Palmieri, Hughes), 6:24 (pp). 2, Philadelphia, Lindblom 7 (Couturier, Konecny), 10:39.

Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Couturier 3 (Lindblom), 7:26. 4, New Jersey, Vatanen 4 (Hall, Hischier), 14:28 (pp).

Third Period_5, New Jersey, Hall 2 (Greene, Palmieri), 9:58. 6, Philadelphia, Farabee 1 (Raffl, Provorov), 11:29.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Philadelphia 1 (Voracek NG, Giroux NG, Couturier G), New Jersey 0 (Palmieri NG, Hughes NG, Hall NG).

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-9-8-4_31. New Jersey 6-7-11-2_26.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 3; New Jersey 2 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 3-3-1 (26 shots-23 saves). New Jersey, Blackwood 2-2-3 (31-28).

A_14,624 (16,514). T_2:58.

Referees_Furman South, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Steve Miller.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb