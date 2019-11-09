Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Maple Leafs Sum

November 9, 2019 10:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia 2 0 0 0—3
Toronto 0 1 1 0—2
Philadelphia won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Myers 2 (van Riemsdyk, Farabee), 8:08. 2, Philadelphia, Lindblom 8 (Gostisbehere, Konecny), 18:28 (pp).

Second Period_3, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Nylander, Matthews), 10:11.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Nylander 5 (Matthews, Holl), 3:58.

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Philadelphia 2 (Konecny NG, Giroux G, Couturier G), Toronto 1 (Tavares NG, Matthews NG, NG, Nylander G).

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 8-10-13-1_32. Toronto 10-11-11-8_40.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 1 of 3; Toronto 0 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Elliott 3-2-1 (40 shots-38 saves). Toronto, Andersen 9-2-2 (32-30).

T_2:55.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Ryan Galloway.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'