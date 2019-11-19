Flyers-Panthers Sum

Philadelphia 1 1 0—2 Florida 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 2 (Myers, Hayes), 6:26. 2, Florida, Sceviour 2 (Matheson, Connolly), 10:38. 3, Florida, Connolly 8 (Trocheck), 12:30.

Second Period_4, Florida, Barkov 7 (Brown, Dadonov), 6:46. 5, Florida, Huberdeau 10 (Dadonov, Barkov), 10:23. 6, Philadelphia, Frost 1 (Konecny), 14:20.

Third Period_7, Florida, Hoffman 9, 17:28.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-10-14_37. Florida 11-10-5_26.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 4.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-5-2 (18 shots-14 saves), Elliott 4-2-2 (7-7). Florida, Bobrovsky 8-4-4 (37-35).

A_11,515 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jesse Marquis.

