Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Flyers-Panthers Sums

November 19, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia 1 1 0—2
Florida 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Sanheim 2 (Hayes, Myers), 6:26. 2, Florida, Sceviour 2 (Matheson, Connolly), 10:38. 3, Florida, Connolly 8 (Trocheck), 12:30. Penalties_Trocheck, FLA, (tripping), 19:24.

Second Period_4, Florida, Barkov 7 (Brown, Dadonov), 6:46. 5, Florida, Huberdeau 10 (Barkov, Dadonov), 10:23. 6, Philadelphia, Frost 1 (Konecny), 14:20. Penalties_Gostisbehere, PHI, (high sticking), 11:35; Huberdeau, FLA, (cross checking), 16:56; Myers, PHI, (cross checking), 16:56; Myers, PHI, served by van Riemsdyk, major (high sticking), 16:56.

Third Period_7, Florida, Hoffman 9, 17:28. Penalties_Hoffman, FLA, (high sticking), 6:58.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 13-10-14_37. Florida 11-10-5_26.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Florida 0 of 4.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-4-2 (18 shots-14 saves), Elliott 4-3-2 (7-7). Florida, Bobrovsky 8-4-4 (37-35).

A_11,515 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Jean Hebert, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Jesse Marquis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address