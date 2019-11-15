Flyers-Senators Sum

Philadelphia 1 0 0—1 Ottawa 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Pitlick 1 (Andreoff), 2:46.

Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ennis 4 (Brannstrom), 13:12 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Chlapik 2 (Borowiecki, Tierney), 17:09.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-8-9_27. Ottawa 6-8-5_19.

Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-4-2 (19 shots-17 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 5-4-1 (27-26).

A_10,664 (18,572). T_2:21.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.

