Flyers-Senators Sum

First Period_1, Philadelphia, Pitlick 1 (Andreoff), 2:46.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Ennis 4 (Brannstrom), 13:12 (pp). 3, Ottawa, Chlapik 2 (Borowiecki, Tierney), 17:09.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 10-8-9_27. Ottawa 6-8-5_19.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 5; Ottawa 1 of 3.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Hart 6-4-2 (19 shots-17 saves). Ottawa, Nilsson 5-4-1 (27-26).
A_10,664 (18,572). T_2:21.
Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Driscoll.
