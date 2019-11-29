Listen Live Sports

Flynn scores 21 to lift San Diego St. past Creighton 83-52

November 29, 2019 1:10 am
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Malachi Flynn had 21 points as San Diego State won its seventh consecutive game to open the season, easily defeating Creighton 83-52 in the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.

Matt Mitchell had 16 points for San Diego State (7-0). Yanni Wetzell added 15 points. Jordan Schakel had 13 points for San Diego State.

Mitch Ballock had 12 points for the Bluejays (4-2). Shereef Mitchell added 10 points.

San Diego State plays Iowa and Creighton plays Texas Tech on Friday to conclude the LVI.

