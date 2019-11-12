Listen Live Sports

Fordham faces FDU

November 12, 2019
 
Fairleigh Dickinson (1-1) vs. Fordham (1-0)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in an early season matchup. Fairleigh Dickinson fell 70-59 at DePaul on Friday. Fordham is coming off a 68-59 win at home over St. Francis (NY) last week.

STEPPING UP: .JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Jahlil Jenkins has connected on 40 percent of the five 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Fordham held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 63.1 points per game last season. The Rams offense scored 69 points per contest en route to an 8-4 record against competition outside the Atlantic 10 Conference. Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-8 against non-conference programs last season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

