Formula One Points Leaders

Through Nov. 3
1. Lewis Hamilton, 381.
2. Valtteri Bottas, 314.
3. Charles Leclerc, 249.
4. Max Verstappen, 235.
5. Sebastian Vettel, 230.
6. Alexander Albon, 84.
7. Carlos Sainz Jr, 80.
8. Pierre Gasly, 77.
9. Daniel Ricciardo, 46.
10. Sergio Perez, 43.
11. Lando Norris, 41.
12. Nico Hulkenberg, 37.
13. Daniil Kvyat, 35.
14. Kimi Raikkonen, 31.
15. Lance Stroll, 21.
16. Kevin Magnussen, 20.
17. Romain Grosjean, 8.
18. Antonio Giovinazzi, 4.
19. Robert Kubica, 1.
20. George Russell, 0.
