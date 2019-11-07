Listen Live Sports

Forrest, Johnson carry Appalachian St. over Ferrum 83-56

November 7, 2019 9:55 pm
 
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead five Appalachian State players in double figures as the Mountaineers routed Ferrum, a Division III school, 83-56 on Thursday night.

Isaac Johnson added 15 points for the Mountaineers. O’Showen Williams chipped in 13 and James Lewis and Donovan Gregory had 10 apiece. Johnson also had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Kujuan Madden-McAfee had 16 points for the Panthers. Rashad Reed added six rebounds.

Appalachian State (1-1) plays East Carolina at home on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

