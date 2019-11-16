Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fowler lifts Sacramento St. over UC Riverside 62-49

November 16, 2019 12:13 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 17 points as Sacramento State defeated UC Riverside 62-49 on Friday night.

Brandon Davis and Joshua Patton added 16 points each for the Hornets. Davis also had seven rebounds, while Patton posted three blocks.

Ethan Esposito, the Hornets’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 11.0 points per game, shot only 14 percent (1 of 7).

Dominick Pickett had 15 points and six rebounds for the Highlanders (2-1). Callum McRae added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Advertisement

George Willborn III, who was second on the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent (1 of 5).

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Sacramento State (2-0) takes on UC Davis on Wednesday. UC Riverside matches up against Pacific on the road on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted