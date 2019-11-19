Listen Live Sports

Frankfurt’s Abraham loses appeal over attack on coach

November 19, 2019 11:39 am
 
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Frankfurt captain David Abraham has lost an appeal against his seven-week ban for knocking an opposition coach to the ground.

The defender hit 54-year-old Freiburg coach Christian Streich with his shoulder during a Bundesliga game Nov. 10 while chasing a ball which had gone out of play.

Freiburg players and staff then chased Abraham onto the field, sparking a mass brawl.

The German soccer federation says its sports court on Tuesday upheld a ban for Abraham through Dec. 29 and his fine of 25,000 euros ($27,700).

The panel’s chairman, Hans Eberhard Lorenz, calls the incident “a clear case of intentional assault.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

