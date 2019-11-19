Free Agent Signings

Listen Live Sports

November 19, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The eight free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — Announced José Abreu, 1b, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer.

MINNESOTA (1) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (5) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a one-year contract.

