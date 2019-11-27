Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Free Agent Signings

November 27, 2019 10:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The 14 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (2) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract.

MINNESOTA (1) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (6) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Attendees take a selfie in front of an F/A-18 at Dubai Airshow

Today in History

1901: Army War College established