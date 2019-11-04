Free Agents-Qualifying Offers

NEW YORK (AP) — The 10 free agents given $17.8 million qualifying offers Monday by their former teams. Players have until 5 p.m. EST on Nov. 14 to accept:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

CHICAGO (1) — José Abreu, 1b.

HOUSTON (1) — Gerrit Cole, rhp

MINNESOTA (1) — Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — Josh Donaldson, 3b.

NEW YORK (1) — Zack Wheeler, rhp.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Marcell Ozuna, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Madison Bumgarner, lhp; Will Smith, lhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Anthony Rendon, 3b; Stephen Strasburg, rhp.

