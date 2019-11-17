Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freeman-Liberty lifts Valparaiso past North Dakota 74-60

November 17, 2019 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points as Valparaiso defeated North Dakota 74-60 on Sunday.

Mileek McMillan had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-1). Ben Krikke scored 11, while Nick Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marlon Stewart led the Fighting Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points. Filip Rebraca pitched in with 11 points and three blocks.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|17 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted