Freeman-Liberty lifts Valparaiso past North Dakota 74-60

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 21 points as Valparaiso defeated North Dakota 74-60 on Sunday.

Mileek McMillan had 16 points for the Crusaders (3-1). Ben Krikke scored 11, while Nick Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Marlon Stewart led the Fighting Hawks (1-2) with 17 points. De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 14 points. Filip Rebraca pitched in with 11 points and three blocks.

___

___

