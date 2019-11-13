Listen Live Sports

French carries Saint Louis past E. Washington 82-60

November 13, 2019 11:07 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored 19 points and Saint Louis beat Eastern Washington 82-60 on Wednesday night.

French shot 9 for 11 from the floor. Fred Thatch Jr. had 11 points and seven rebounds for Saint Louis (3-0). Jordan Goodwin added seven rebounds, and Yuri Collins distributed 11 assists.

Kim Aiken Jr. had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles (2-1). Tyler Kidd and Mason Peatling each scored 10 points.

Jacob Davison, the Eagles’ leading scorer entering the contest at 20 points per game, made just 1-of-6 shot attempts.

Saint Louis plays Seton Hall at home on Sunday.

Eastern Washington plays Boston College on the road next Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

