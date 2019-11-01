French leader PSG humiliated at struggling Dijon 2-1

PARIS (AP) — French league leader Paris Saint-Germain slipped to a humiliating defeat at struggling Dijon 2-1 on Friday, despite taking an early lead through star striker Kylian Mbappé.

Dijon started the match in last place and had conceded 28 goals in its past eight matches against PSG, but won with goals either side of halftime to hand the defending champion its third league defeat in 12 matches this season.

“The coach told us that sometimes PSG can drop off a bit and it’s down to us to take advantage,” Dijon captain Julio Tavares said.

Although the surprise loss makes little difference to the standings given PSG’s lack of consistent challengers — Nantes is eight points behind in second place, albeit with a game in hand — it highlights a lingering complacency the big-spending club still seems unable to resolve.

“We weren’t strong enough in the tackles, we have quality but we were missing too many things,” PSG captain Marquinhos said. “We have to bounce back and play much better in the next match …we were too comfortable.”

Having set up both of Mbappé’s goals in Sunday’s 4-0 home win against Marseille, winger Angel Di Maria put Mbappe clean through in the 19th minute and he finished confidently past goalkeeper Alfred Gomis with the outside of his right foot.

But PSG conceded a soft goal in the fifth minute of first-half injury time when goalkeeper Keylor Navas spilled a cross from the right and striker Mounir Chouiar equalized.

Two minutes after the restart the home side led when Venezuelan forward Jhonder Cádiz beat three players and struck a low shot past Navas, who joined in the offseason from Real Madrid.

Di Maria blazed over after being set up by Mbappé and midfielder Leandro Paredes hit the post soon after for PSG.

Dijon moved it up to 18th place, which is the promotion-relegation playoff spot.

