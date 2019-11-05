Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

French leads Saint Louis past Florida Gulf Coast 89-67

November 5, 2019 10:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Hasahn French scored 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting as Saint Louis easily defeated Florida Gulf Coast 89-67 in a season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.

Jordan Goodwin had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Billikens. Fred Thatch Jr. added 11 points and six rebounds, while Gibson Jimerson had 10 points off the bench.

Zach Scott had 23 points for the Eagles, while Caleb Catto scored 16.

Saint Louis plays Valparaiso at home on Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast takes on Maryland-Baltimore County at home on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Comfort provides medical services in Jamaica

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term