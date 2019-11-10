Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Freshman Powell leads No. 23 Minnesota women to 90-58 win

November 10, 2019 5:14 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Freshman Jasmine Powell scored 19 points, Taiye Bello had a double-double and No. 23 Minnesota bounced back from a season-opening loss with a 90-58 win over Vermont on Sunday.

Bello had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting and 10 rebounds. Destiny Pitts contributed 16 points and Gadiva Hubbard 12 for the Golden Gophers, who lost to Missouri State 77-69 on Tuesday.

Minnesota took control using an 11-0 run in the middle of the first quarter to take the lead for good and turned that into a 19-2 surge. It was 27-12 after the Gophers went 10 of 17.

Minnesota had a 41-32 rebounding advantage and committed five turnovers and forced 15, which resulted in 18 points. The Gophers dominated in the paint, 48-24, and the fast break points were 23-0.

Hanna Crymble led Vermont (0-2) with 22 points.

