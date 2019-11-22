Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Freshman Rode leads Liberty past Morgan State 89-48

November 22, 2019 5:18 pm
 
< a min read
      

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Freshman Kyle Rode came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points and Liberty dispatched Morgan State 89-48 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Friday.

Rode sank 6 of 8 shots from the floor, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, for the unbeaten Flames (6-0). He added a team-high five rebounds and two steals. Scottie James hit 9 of 12 free throws and scored 15, while Elijah Cuffee scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Isaiah Burke led the Bears (3-3) with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Troy Baxter Jr. grabbed a game-high seven rebounds to go with eight points. Morgan State shot just 29% percent overall, including 16% from distance (3 of 19).

Liberty shot 54.5% from the floor and nailed 47 percent from beyond the arc (8 of 17).

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas