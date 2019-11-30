Listen Live Sports

Freshman throws 6 TD passes in Albany’s 42-14 playoff win

November 30, 2019 4:16 pm
 
< a min read
      

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw a school-record six touchdown passes and Albany rolled over Central Connecticut State 42-14 on Saturday for the first FCS playoff victory in program history.

Albany (9-4), second in the Colonial Athletic Association, lost to Stony Brook in 2011 in its previous FCS playoff appearance. The Great Danes play at No. 5 seed Montana State next Saturday.

Undercuffler, a redshirt freshman, finished 19 of 30 for 304 yards. The school season-season passing touchdown leader with 39 bettered the five TDs thrown by Dan Di Lessa against CCSU in 2011. Jerah Reeves caught six passes for 134 yards and a score and Juwan Green seven for 105 yards and two TDs.

With the game tied at 7, Undercuffler threw four scoring passes in the third quarter for a 35-7 lead, including 40 yards to Green and 22 to Reeves.

The Blue Devils (11-2), champions of the Northeast Conference, had an eight-game win streak snapped.

