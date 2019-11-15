Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Frey lifts Montana St. past Appalachian St. 59-56

November 15, 2019 8:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Harald Frey had 16 points and six rebounds as Montana State edged past Appalachian State 59-56 on Friday night in the opening game of the Spartan Invitational.

Devin Kirby had 12 points for Montana State (2-1), which nearly upset a ranked Utah State team in its opener. Amin Adamu added 10 points. Jubrile Belo had seven rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 27 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers (2-2). Forrest surpassed 1,000 career points, the 33rd player in program history to do so, while recording his first career double-double. Hunter Seacat added 10 points. Adrian Delph had eight rebounds.

Montana State plays UNC Greensboro on the road on Saturday. Appalachian State faces Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted