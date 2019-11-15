Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Basketball

November 15, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST

Bryant 116, Lyndon St. 67

Dartmouth 55, Merrimack 46

Duquesne 58, Lipscomb 36

Advertisement

Hofstra 111, NYIT 69

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Jacksonville 80, Mass.-Lowell 78

Rhode Island 93, Alabama 79

Robert Morris 85, Howard 65

West Virginia 68, Pittsburgh 53

SOUTH

Auburn 116, CS Northridge 70

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Barton 87, Concord 83

Bethune-Cookman 100, Trinity Baptist 42

Chattanooga 90, South Alabama 72

Duke 74, Georgia St. 63

Florida St. 79, W. Carolina 74

Furman 83, Southern Wesleyan 61

Georgia 100, Delaware St. 66

Georgia Southern 76, Radford 73

Idaho 68, VMI 67

Longwood 78, Randolph 53

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Youngstown St. 61

Mercer 84, Florida Gulf Coast 68

Mississippi 85, W. Michigan 58

Montana St. 59, Appalachian St. 56

South Carolina 90, Cleveland St. 63

UNC Greensboro 64, Tennessee Tech 30

Utah Valley 66, UAB 55

W. Kentucky 79, E. Kentucky 71

William & Mary 78, Hampton 65

MIDWEST

Akron 57, NC Central 47

Bowling Green 88, Fairmont St. 66

Iowa 87, Oral Roberts 74

Kansas 112, Monmouth (NJ) 57

Michigan 70, Elon 50

Milwaukee 61, UMKC 52

N. Dakota St. 76, Rio Grande 70

N. Illinois 81, Coppin St. 69

Notre Dame 74, Marshall 64

South Dakota 88, Texas Southern 69

Xavier 59, Missouri St. 56

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 76, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Texas 70, Prairie View 56

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 91, Life Pacific 51

N. Arizona 105, American Indian 32

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|13 International LGBTQ Leaders Conference...
11|15 John Wasson ICF
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Lassen (DDG 82) receives cargo during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1777: Articles of Confederation adopted