Friday’s College Basketball

November 22, 2019 6:30 pm
 
EAST

E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45

Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69

SOUTH

Cleveland St. 47, UNC Wilmington 46

FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70

Florida 78, Miami 58

Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48

NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54

Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74

Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (Ill.) 47

Rice 75, Milwaukee 69

SOUTHWEST

Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58

FAR WEST

Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60

Nevada 74, Fordham 60

Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74

