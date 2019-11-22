Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
E. Michigan 62, UMBC 45
Missouri St. 71, Saint Joseph’s 69
SOUTH
Cleveland St. 47, UNC Wilmington 46
FIU 89, E. Kentucky 70
Florida 78, Miami 58
Liberty 89, Morgan St. 48
NC A&T 66, Nicholls 54
Tulane 86, Middle Tennessee 74
Villanova 83, Mississippi St. 76
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 87, St. Francis (Ill.) 47
Rice 75, Milwaukee 69
SOUTHWEST
Bethune-Cookman 83, Incarnate Word 58
FAR WEST
Indiana St. 72, Loyola Marymount 60
Nevada 74, Fordham 60
Valparaiso 78, Grand Canyon 74
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.