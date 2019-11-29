Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Football Scores

November 29, 2019 8:32 pm
 
EAST

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 7

SOUTH

Memphis 34, Cincinnati 24

South alabama 34, Arkansas St. 30

Virginia 39, Virginia Tech 30

MIDWEST

Ball St. 41, Miami (Ohio) 27

Cent. Michigan 49, Toledo 7

Iowa 27, Nebraska 24

Kent St. 34, E. Michigan 26

SOUTHWEST

Missouri 24, Arkansas 14

Texas 49, Texas Tech 24

West Virginia 20, TCU 17

FAR WEST

Boise St. 31, Colorado St. 24

Washington 31, Washington St. 13

