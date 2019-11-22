Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 22, 2019 10:56 pm
 
EAST

Air Force 2, Robert Morris 0

Niagara 5, Mercyhurst 0

Sacred Heart 4, Holy Cross 1

Army 2, RIT 1

Michigan 4, New Hampshire 1

Penn St. 5, Ohio St. 4

Clarkson 2, Brown 1, OT

Cornell 2, Quinnipiac 1

Harvard 6, RPI 3

Yale 6, St. Lawrence 3

Princeton 2, Colgate 2, OT

Northeastern 5, Maine 2

Merrimack 2, UMass 2, OT

Providence 3, UConn 3, OT

Boston U. 3, Vermont 0

MIDWEST

Notre Dame 1, Michigan St. 1, 2OT

Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1

Minn. Duluth 4, Colorado College 3

Miami 4, Omaha 3

North Dakota 4, St. Cloud St. 2

Bowling Green 5, Lake Superior St. 0

Michigan Tech 3, N. Michigan 2

Bemidji St. 5, Ala. Huntsville 3

Minnesota St. 7, Alaska Anchorage 1

