Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Army 4, Canisius 3
Colgate 3, Princeton 1
Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0
UConn 6, Miami 4
Boston College 4, Harvard 2
UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0
