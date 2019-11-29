Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Army 4, Canisius 3

Colgate 3, Princeton 1

Northeastern 4, New Hampshire 0

UConn 6, Miami 4

Advertisement

Boston College 4, Harvard 2

Niagara 4, Air Force 3, OT

Robert Morris at Mercyhurst, ppd.

American International 4, RIT 2

Bentley 3, Holy Cross 2

UMass Lowell 4, RPI 0

Penn State 7, Merrimack 0

UMass 3, Quinnipiac 0

Maine 5, St. Lawrence 2

SOUTH

Ala. Huntsville 4, N. Michigan 2

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

Bemidji St. 4, Lake Superior St. 1

Bowling Green 5, Notre Dame 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 2

Minnesota St. 4, Minn. Duluth 1

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.