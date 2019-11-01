Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 2
Sacred Heart 7, Air Force 1
Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT
Union 3, Canisius 0
Yale 3, Brown 2
RIT 7, Holy Cross 4
Army 2, American International 1
Mercyhurst 4, Bentley 3, OT
Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT
UConn 3, Merrimack 2
Maine 4, Boston U. 2
New Hampshire 1, Boston College 0, OT
UMass 6, Northeastern 3
UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1
Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3
Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2
Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2
N. Michigan 5, Ala. Huntsville 3
Miami 4, U.S. Under-18 2
