Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 1, 2019 10:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
EAST

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 2

Sacred Heart 7, Air Force 1

Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT

Union 3, Canisius 0

Advertisement

Yale 3, Brown 2

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

RIT 7, Holy Cross 4

Army 2, American International 1

Mercyhurst 4, Bentley 3, OT

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT

UConn 3, Merrimack 2

Maine 4, Boston U. 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

New Hampshire 1, Boston College 0, OT

UMass 6, Northeastern 3

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1

Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3

MIDWEST

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2

N. Michigan 5, Ala. Huntsville 3

EXHIBITION

Miami 4, U.S. Under-18 2

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|30 ArkCase 201: Advanced Training on...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb