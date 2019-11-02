Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 2, 2019 12:43 am
 
EAST

Penn St. 4, Wisconsin 2

Sacred Heart 7, Air Force 1

Colgate 3, Providence 3, OT

Union 3, Canisius 0

Yale 3, Brown 2

RIT 7, Holy Cross 4

Army 2, American International 1

Mercyhurst 4, Bentley 3, OT

Clarkson 4, St. Lawrence 3, OT

UConn 3, Merrimack 2

Maine 4, Boston U. 2

New Hampshire 1, Boston College 0, OT

UMass 6, Northeastern 3

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 1

Harvard 7, Dartmouth 3

MIDWEST

Adrian 5, Nichols 1

Ohio St. 3, Michigan 2

Cornell 3, Michigan St. 2

Lake Superior St. 5, Ferris St. 4, OT

N. Michigan 5, Ala. Huntsville 3

Bowling Green 3, Minnesota St. 2, OT

Princeton 5, St. Cloud St. 3

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 2, 2OT

FAR WEST

Denver 6, Niagara 2

Arizona St. 5, Quinnipiac 3

W. Michigan 6, Colorado College 3

EXHIBITION

Miami 4, U.S. Under-18 2

