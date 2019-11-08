Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 8, 2019 10:58 pm
 
EAST

Boston College 6, UConn 0

Providence 3, Boston U. 3, OT (tie)

Robert Morris 4, Canisius 2

Colgate 2, Yale 1

Cornell 4, Brown 1

Quinnipiac 2, Dartmouth 2, OT (tie)

Harvard 3, Princeton 0

Sacred Heart 4, Holy Cross 2

Northeastern 1, Merrimack 1, OT (tie)

Michigan St. 2, Penn St. 0

RPI 6, St. Lawrence 2

Niagara 3, RIT 2, 2OT

Maine 1, UMass Lowell 1, OT (tie)

Clarkson 5 Union 1

SOUTH

Alaska Anchorage 5, Ala. Huntsville 4, 2OT

MIDWEST

Bemidji St. 7, Lake Superior St.1

Minnesota 1, Michigan 1, OT (tie)

Minnesota St. 3, Michigan Tech 0

North Dakota 7, Miami 1

St. Cloud St. 3, N. Michigan 3, OT (tie)

Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2, OT

Wisconsin 5, Omaha 2

W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 2

