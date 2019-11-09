Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Boston College 6, UConn 0
Providence 3, Boston U. 3, OT (tie)
Robert Morris 4, Canisius 2
Colgate 2, Yale 1
Cornell 4, Brown 1
Quinnipiac 2, Dartmouth 2, OT (tie)
Harvard 3, Princeton 0
Sacred Heart 4, Holy Cross 2
Northeastern 1, Merrimack 1, OT (tie)
Michigan St. 2, Penn St. 0
RPI 6, St. Lawrence 2
Niagara 3, RIT 2, 2OT
Maine 1, UMass Lowell 1, OT (tie)
Clarkson 5 Union 1
Alaska Anchorage 5, Ala. Huntsville 4, 2OT
Bemidji St. 7, Lake Superior St.1
Minnesota 1, Michigan 1, OT (tie)
Minnesota St. 3, Michigan Tech 0
Denver 4, Minn. Duluth 3, 2OT
North Dakota 7, Miami 1
St. Cloud St. 3, N. Michigan 3, OT (tie)
Notre Dame 3, Ohio St. 2, OT
Wisconsin 5, Omaha 2
W. Michigan 4, Ferris St. 2
Air Force 4, Bentley 2
Alaska 4, Arizona St. 3
