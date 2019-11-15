Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

November 15, 2019 11:07 pm
 
EAST

Robert Morris 6, Bentley 4

Army 4, Holy Cross 1

Sacred Heart 9, RIT 5

American International 12, Mercyhurst 0

Canisius 4, Niagara 2

Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 1

Harvard 4, Brown 1

Quinnipiac 2, Union 1

RPI 2, Princeton 2, OT

Dartmouth 4, Yale 3

Cornell 4, Clarkson 2

Maine 3, New Hampshire 1

UMass Lowell 3, UConn 3, OT

Boston College 5, Vermont 1

Boston U. 4, UMass 3

Providence 3, Northeastern 2

MIDWEST

Adrian 7, Finlandia 0

Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 0

Penn St. 8, Minnesota 2

W. Michigan 3, Omaha 2

Colorado College 4, St. Cloud St. 2

Miami 3, Minn. Duluth 1

Ferris St. 2, Bemidji St. 1

Michigan Tech 4, Lake Superior St. 2

N. Michigan 2, Alaska 1

